Demonstrations took place across the country Monday against Starbucks as workers call for better pay, benefits and working conditions.

Union leaders, union members and elected officials joined Starbucks workers and supporters for their national “Customer Education Day” outside of multiple Starbucks locations in all five boroughs to support of the ongoing fight to unionize.

What You Need To Know Demonstrations took place across the country Monday against Starbucks as workers call for better pay, benefits and working conditions Union leaders, union members and elected officials joined Starbucks workers and supporters for their national “Customer Education Day” outside of multiple Starbucks locations in all five boroughs to support of the ongoing fight to unionize The National Labor Relations Board says more than 300 of Starbucks’ 9,265 company-operated U.S. stores voted to unionize since late 2021, and at least 76 stores voted against unionizing

Max Pilcher has worked at Starbucks in Manhattan for nearly a year.

“I really enjoy making coffee. I really enjoy getting to connect with customers. I really enjoy the sort of general atmosphere [and] vibe of Starbucks, as it were,” Pilcher said.

But, Pilcher says working conditions could be better, and he’s among a growing number of Starbucks employees who believe being part of a union would improve conditions. Pilcher says inconsistent work hours are financially destabilizing.

“I can’t necessarily keep up with the rent on my apartment,” Pilcher said. “I can barely keep up with it as is, but being able to have a consistent schedule and one that gives me consistent hours allows me to budget better for it.”

Pilcher and other Starbucks employees, former employees and supporters gathered outside the Starbucks location at 120 Church Street in Manhattan Monday afternoon to call out the coffee giant for what they say are anti-union practices.

The nationwide event was organized by Starbucks Workers United, a collective of employees who hope to organize into a union.

“The purpose of today is to get customer support,” said Riley Fell, a Starbucks organizer and former employee. “They’re paying a company that supports illegal union busting.”

City Comptroller Brad Lander helped hand out informational leaflets. Demonstrators also received support from already-striking Hollywood writers and actors, as well as members of Service Employees International Union, Local 32BJ.

The National Labor Relations Board says more than 300 of Starbucks’ 9,265 company-operated U.S. stores voted to unionize since late 2021, and at least 76 stores voted against unionizing. Starbucks has insisted employees don’t need a union because the company provides competitive wages, health care and free college tuition.

Some employees disagree.

“The shareholders, the CEO, the upper management of Starbucks, they’re paying themselves a lot of money,” said Starbucks employee Alberto Oliart. “Howard Schultz is a billionaire. And the fact of the matter is that it is the entirety of the Starbucks workforce that made that money for him.”

Ultimately, organizers said the goal is to negotiate a fair contract by having Starbucks bargain in good faith. Workers said they want to see better pay and working conditions.