ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Karen Delgado moved to her home just over a year ago, but it was a long road to get there.

“I was in a very bad spot. I had just exited a domestic violence relationship that left me as vulnerable as a single mom could be,” she said.

She lost her memory for around two and a half years.

“Literally couldn’t remember my kids' birthdays, what grades they were in," said Delgado.

When she lost her memory, she had to stop working and was forced to apply for benefits.

“I had my kids, so I didn’t feel like I had much of a choice other than to do what I had to do because I’m a mom,” Delgado said.

Her healing journey eventually brought her to the possibility of obtaining a job as a family advocate, but she was still faced with one big obstacle.

“I didn’t have a car," she said.

That's when she learned about the Consumer Credit Counseling Driven2Success program, which helps low to moderate-income Monroe County residents qualify for affordable car loans with local lending partners.

“I think that was the first time I actually thoroughly looked at my credit, which was really scary, especially at that time it wasn’t just my memory, it was just everything,” said Delgado.

Karen was able to share her story with the program coordinator and create a budget, review her credit and compile information to purchase her vehicle for work purposes.

“Thats the great thing about this program, is that people can come to us for help and not feel any shame about their credit or any of those issues, because we’re really looking to see the possibilities that someone might have, and a lot of times, credit challenges come from unemployment or other circumstances that are not payment issues but life issues,” said Deniz Akman, program coordinator for Consumer Credit Counseling Service’s Driven2Success program.

“It's crazy to think that meeting with lenders and meeting with someone about your credit were like the highlights of my weeks at that time,” Delgado said.

And it led her to even greater accomplishments like succeeding in her career and purchasing her home.

“They’ve definitely been instrumental in me being able to grow my financial profile which has grown everything else in my life exponentially not just from the house but even just making myself feel like, 'well, I can pretty much do anything,' ” said Delgado.