A state Supreme Court judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the New York state Office of Cannabis Management in light of a lawsuit filed last week that claims the state has largely kept cannabis licenses from disabled veterans "and other minority groups the law prioritizes."

The order signed Monday by state Supreme Court Judge Kevin Bryant bars the agency from issuing or processing any more recreational marijuana licenses under the conditional adult-use dispensary (CAURD) program until further order of the court.

The next hearing is set for Friday morning in Ulster County.

According to the suit, four veterans who, according to a press release, have collectively served more than two decades in the U.S. military, seek to prevent the state from continuing the CAURD program's planned expansion "because it has no basis in the MRTA," referring to the state's Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act.

The state's CAURD program is prioritized for upcoming business owners with a cannabis conviction under former drug laws or people who have a family member with a previous conviction. The program was initially intended for 150 licenses, but was at 463 as of two weeks ago.