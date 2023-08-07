Western New Yorkers now have a new way to buy recreational marijuana.

A first-of-its-kind online cannabis delivery service will start taking orders on Monday.

Canterra is an e-commerce site for adult-use recreational marijuana. Its business platform is described as an "upscale cannabis delivery service" that gives customers an easy and discreet shopping experience. The service is currently available in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Wyoming counties.

The company says it hopes to expand and cut down on delivery times by the end of the year.

Canterra says customers have already been using the platform to learn about the products and the local farms Canterra works with.

The platform's launch is happening just weeks after Western New York's first state-licensed physical store opened.

Canterra says its first deliveries are scheduled to arrive on Friday.