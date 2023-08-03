Micron is officially posting job opportunities for a planned mega-factory in Clay.

The company told Spectrum News 1 it's looking for a legal support person based in Central New York, with more job postings coming later this year and into next year. Micron expects to start substantial hiring later in 2025, saying pay scales will be in line with industry demand.

Micron is investing $100 million in Central New York, having bought two Clay properties with the intention of building a large microchip plant. The project could potentially bring thousands of jobs to the region.

The New York State Fair also confirmed Micron is now among the official sponsors of the event.