The United Auto Workers are ramping up their demands on Detroit automakers.

The UAW’s 160,000 members are demanding a 32-hour workweek, double-digit wage increases and pension benefits for all workers, President Shawn Fain said in a Facebook livestream on Tuesday night.

“When the big three say the future is uncertain and that the EV transition is expensive, remember that they have made a quarter of a trillion in North American profits over the last decade,” Fain said as he laid out 10 “audacious” demands.

The UAW’s current contract with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis has been in place four years and expires September 14. In July, Fain said the UAW was prepared to strike against the automakers if the companies don’t meet the union’s goals.

In June, UAW leaders said they want stronger job protections against plants closing, higher wages, an end to tiered wages that pay some employees less for doing the same job and cost-of-living increases. Fain has said he also wants wags at electric vehicle battery plants to exceed their current cap of $32 since more UAW members will be transitioned into EV factories as the industry moves away from gas-powered vehicles.

On Tuesday, Fain added to the union’s life of demands, including a reestablishment of retiree medical benefits, the right to strike over plant closures, limits on the use of temporary workers, more paid time off and increased benefits to current retirees.

Fain said the UAW presented the list of demands to Stellantis on Tuesday and will present it to General Motors on Wednesday and Ford on Thursday. Last month, the UAW began negotiating with each of the Detroit-based automakers separately.

“They’ve been competitive on our backs, and it’s time they pay up,” Fain said. “We’ve got to have equality across the big three.”

Through the first six months of 2023, Ford, General Motors and Stellantis have made a combined profit of $21 billion, the UAW said.

The auto workers’ ongoing negotiations are taking place as major labor groups around the country are seeking better pay and benefits for their workers. While the Teamsters reached a tentative deal with UPS for its 340,000 unionized workers last week, SAG-AFTRA, representing 160,000 actors, and the Writers Guild of America, representing 11,500 Hollywood writers, are both on strike.