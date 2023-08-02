A new jobs training program at SUNY schools aims to fill a workforce gap for caregivers in New York.

Registration is now open for the free direct support microcredential program. The first classes will begin at Niagara County Community College and will roll out at other colleges across the state through early fall, including:

SUNY Corning

Dutchess Community College

Empire State University

Finger Lakes Community College

Fulton-Montgomery Community College

Jefferson Community College

Mohawk Valley Community College

SUNY Morrisville

Onondaga Community College

SUNY Schenectady

Tompkins Cortland Community College

The program will give students work-based learning opportunities to care for those with developmental disabilities. At the end of the program, students will be able to graduate with national direct-care certifications.

The $5 million grant program is funded through the American Rescue Plan and is made possible thanks to the state's Office for People with Developmental Disabilities. The grant program covers tuition, certification, fees, books and student support. Students can also earn a one-time $750 stipend.

“SUNY is proud to participate in this partnership with OPWDD to support the state’s existing direct support professionals and provide a pathway for individuals new to the field to start out grounded in certification from the National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals,” said SUNY Chancellor John B, King Jr. “This is the first of what we hope will be many multi-campus applications of SUNY’s microcredential program to help address an urgent workforce need. Our congratulations to Niagara County Community College and its provider partners for being the first to launch classes under this new program.”

"What we hope is that this training shows we are committed to the people who do this work," said Kerri Neifeld, commissioner of the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities. "We're invested in them, invested in providing additional professional development opportunities. And that helps with retention and hopefully, it helps abate the workforce crisis."

Each campus is working with an OPWDD-operated or affiliated provider partner as part of the program.