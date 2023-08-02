ANAHEIM, Calif. — A real estate development company has scooped up a motel near Disneyland for $12 million, its second hotel acquisition next to the Happiest Place on Earth since September.

In an off-market deal, Sunstone Development closed on purchasing the Budget Inn, a 24-key limited-service hotel at 1042 Ball Road in Anaheim, in June.

According to Reonomy commercial property records, Sunstone purchased the property from the Bhakta Family Trust for $12 million. The Bhakta Family had owned the 60-year-old hotel since the 1990s.

The acquisition comes nine months after Sunstone Development purchased the 44-key Days Inn by Wyndham at 1030 West Ball Road, which sits next to the Budget Inn. Property records show Sunstone purchased the Days Inn from Patsiko Inc. for $8.6 million in September.

The Mogharebi Group arranged the sale of both properties totaling 1.1 acres.

In a news release, Mogharebi’s executive vice president, Otto Ozen, said Sunstone plans to “explore long-term alternative strategies for the site, including full-service hotel uses.”

Both properties sit on the corner of Ball Road and Disneyland Drive, less than a mile from the Downtown Disney entrance.

A Mogharebi Group spokesperson declined to comment on Sunstone’s plans for the hotels to Spectrum News.

“We are excited to be Disneyland’s neighbor and a part of Anaheim’s future,” said Blake Wettengel, chief executive officer of Sunstone Development in a news release.

The sale comes as Anaheim continues to rebound and see record waves of visitors after the coronavirus pandemic and pandemic-related restrictions closed the city’s tourism industry in 2020 and 2021.

According to Visit Anaheim, the city’s tourism arm, the city welcomed 24.9 million visitors in 2022, a 2.9% increase from pre-pandemic 2019.

The Themed Entertainment Association recently reported that Disneyland brought in 16.8 million visitors in 2022, nearly double the attendance from 2021. Meanwhile, Disney California welcomed nine million visitors in 2022.

Anaheim is also set to see more development in the coming years. Disneyland officials have proposed to rezone the 490-acre Disneyland Resort as mixed-use.

Rezoning their properties would allow Disney flexibility to add or expand Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, or possibly open a third gate.