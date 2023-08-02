SAN DIEGO — Strolling through lush grape vines is one perk of living at a winery. Jeff Lazenby said running Belle Marie Winery is a great adventure.

“Oh gosh. Every day is absolutely different at a winery, and the beautiful part is everybody that comes here is having a good time, or they’re having a good time soon,” he said.

Belle Marie draws many people in with its homegrown grapes, luscious landscapes and even its own castle. Lazenby said they’re now attracting a new clientele: overnight campers.

His winery is one of over 4,000 businesses across the country who have joined Harvest Hosts, which allows them to make extra money by letting self-contained RVs stay overnight on their property. Lazenby said they started renting out a few parking spaces to RV adventurers during the pandemic to help them stay afloat; it’s been so successful they haven’t stopped since.

“People come in who would never have heard of us before, and all of a sudden, they’re stopping in as customers so it gives us a chance to share our wares with a whole new set of folks who we otherwise wouldn’t be able to,” he said.

Stuart and Christine Estes are members of Harvest Hosts who love to explore the wineries across California. They said the membership fee of $100 a year allows them to pick an array of interesting locations where they can safely sample as much wine as they want.

“We just love wine and probably drink too much of it, but oh well,” Stuart laughed. “The nice thing about the Harvest Hosting like we’re doing now is that if you do drink too much of it, you don’t have to go anywhere.”

Harvest Hosts also require guests to purchase a local product from their host with each stay. The company has created a network of wineries, breweries, distilleries, farms and attractions for RVers who love to combine an enjoyable overnight stay with exploring unique businesses.

“We’ve met lovely people, new experiences,” Christine said. “But there’s something about waking up and you’re next to the vineyard. That’s incredibly lovely.”

Lazenby said they’re still recovering from the pandemic and fighting off inflation expenses. He estimates they’ve made thousands of extra dollars from joining Harvests Hosts and having the extra income allows him to relax and fully enjoy running the winery that holds a special place in his heart.

“Every day is a new day, and every day is a fun day,” Lazenby chuckled.

Businesses can sign up for free to Harvest Hosts and keep all income they make from overnight campers. According to Harvest Hosts, any licensed business with extra parking space, including restaurants, can become a host.