A nurses' strike is looming at Rochester General Hospital this week. The system that delivers and manages half the care in the Rochester area is preparing to keep operations running during the scheduled union picket.

The Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals says members are ready to walk off the job beginning Thursday morning. Rochester Regional Health, which runs Rochester General Hospital, was notified that the work stoppage is planned from Thursday at 7 a.m. until Saturday at 7 a.m.

Nurses are planning to walk the picket lines at that time, no matter when shifts end.

Officials with Rochester Regional say the health system plans to bring in hundreds of nurses during the strike from what it calls a nationally respected agency. It intends to maintain all services without interruption from emergency department response to scheduled surgeries.

RRH says the strike comes after 15 negotiating sessions with the union in an attempt to reach an agreement on a contract.