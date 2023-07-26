The Splash Indoor Waterpark is the last step in revitalizing Oswego’s downtown.

“We have one more attraction to bring even more tourists here," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in Oswego on Wednesday.

The city was granted $10 million in 2016 as part of the state's Downtown Revitalization Iniaitive and has since completed a dozen new projects downtown.

Those include housing, dining, 150 new part-time and full-time jobs and the new water park.

There are 68 more DRI projects in development across the state. So far, $700 million has been granted since the initiative's beginning.

“Your children and grandchildren will know there was a time when Oswego wasn’t as edgy and hip and cool and enticing as it is now," Hochul said. "But you’ve made it that way. You gave it its personality you gave it its charm. And you kept it going you made it even better.”

The city of Syracuse and downtown Fulton are a couple other recipients of DRI funds that are still working to complete their projects.

At SUNY Oswego's Downtown Syracuse Campus, Hochul said a revitalized downtown can attract big industry to New York.

Local leaders spoke on a panel about how to make the leap into a DRI.

“So it's an accomplishment for Oswego, but it’s a sign of what we can do. And what works in terms of our strategy for development and supporting communities all across the state," New York Secretary of State Rob Rodriguez said.

Downtown revitalization funding is bringing another $100 million in round seven of funding.

“Because when they're all done, people just get this sense of hope and possibility. And that’s what I love about this," Hochul said. "People start believing in their communities again. People have given up hope.”

In addition, NY Forward started offering lesser grants for smaller and rural areas in 2022.

Applications are still open for communities to apply for funding.

Communities can apply for the next round of funding by Sept. 29 at 4 p.m.