LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles LGBT Center was founded in 1969 to help support the community through housing, social services, vocational training and more.
Located at the Anita May Rosenstein campus, The Liberation Coffee House, opened "softly" during the pandemic, generates revenue that supports the LGBT Center's life-saving programs and services including their intergenerational culinary arts program.
The coffee house is operated and staffed by grads from the culinary arts program.
The LGBT Center's kitchen prepares and serves hundreds of meals to those in need every day.