A $370 million capital investment in Turning Stone Resort and Casino will expand the facility to include a new conference center, outdoor event spaces, hotel and more, the Oneida Nation announced Friday.

The two-year project, officials said, will be the largest expansion in the resort's history, which opened in 1993.

The expansion will generate a $616 million one-time economic impact, create 3,600 one-time jobs and generate $22.1 million in state and local tax revenues, the Nation said.

“The Turning Stone Evolution is much more than just an expansion,” Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation representative and Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO said in a statement Friday. “It is nothing less than a full evolution of the region’s premier destination and its role as an economic leader. Together with our existing facilities and partnerships, the new conference center will make Turning Stone and Central New York an even more desirable destination for larger and more prestigious events.”

The new conference center will inclue eight new meeting rooms with outdoor patios, two new ballroooms, an outdoor courtyard with three events spaces and an indoor parking garage with 2,000 parking spots.

The new hotel will feature 258 rooms and a Salt Seafood & Raw Bar.

On Oct. 1, Oneida Nation Enterprises will become Turning Stone Enterprises.