Hygiene company Essity announced Thursday that three manufacturing and distribution facilities in upstate New York would be closed as part of a consolidation plan nationwide.

Facilities affected include a paper mill in South Glens Falls, a warehouse and distribution center in Saratoga Springs, and a converting facility in Greenwich. The South Glens Falls closure is immediate, with Saratoga Springs and Greenwich staying open "as long as needed to ensure a smooth transition for customers," according to an Essity press release.

Approximately 300 employees will be affected in New York, with South Glens Falls layoffs beginning "on or around Oct. 20," according to company.

Essity said the decision to consolidate was made "in order to drive growth" of its Tork professional hygiene brand.

"This decision is in no way a reflection on the skills, capabilities or dedication of our employees here," said New York plant director Michael Olive in a statement.