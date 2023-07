EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — UPS Teamsters are rallying in Southern California this morning as an Aug. 1 deadline approaches.

"People are starting to stand up for themselves," package car driver Jared Hamil told Spectrum News. "These companies have just made record profits. And when you see that, and when you see it every quarter, and we're struggling to buy a gallon of milk for our daughter, I think people have really kind of come to see the light. And they're ready to stand up for it."