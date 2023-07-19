Syracuse is looking to limit the number of places selling tobacco.

The Common Council on Wednesday heard a plan to amend a local law to make it so places looking to sell tobacco products would need to get a local retail license.

Stores would need to submit an application yearly.

There are a number of eligbility requirements, including having necessary state permits and complying with an inspection.

The city would set the limit on the amount it would grant based off the number of state licenses already out there.

Should this become law, city officials say they plan to crackdown.

"We're going to issue notices of violation that businesses need to get this," Jake Dishaw said. "A couple things could happen. One, if they don't, we will do enforcement to make sure they are not and discontinue those sales and it could include closing the biz entirely if they don't come into compliance."