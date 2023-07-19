The retail industry is urging UPS and its unionized workers to quickly resolve their issues before the end of the month to avoid a possible strike.

On Wednesday, the Retail Industry Leaders Association representing more than 200 retailers and product manufacturers issued a statement saying its members are “growingly increasingly concerned with stalled contract negotiations.”

It’s been two weeks since talks between UPS and the union representing 340,000 of its workers broke down. If a deal isn’t reached by July 31, when the current contract expires, UPS workers have voted overwhelmingly in favor of a strike that could paralyze shipping throughout the country.

UPS delivers 25 million packages daily — the equivalent to 6% of the U.S. Gross Domestic Product.

“While retailers maintain flexible and resilient supply chains, adept at navigating challenges to deliver for consumers, the impact of a UPS worker strike would undoubtedly be felt throughout the economy to the tune of billions of dollars,” the statement said.

“Retailers are preparing contingency plans, but even the most robust planning won’t shield retailers or consumers from the impact of shutting down a key component in the supply chain as we head into back-to-school and then holiday shopping seasons.”

The RILA includes many of the country’s largest and best-known brands including Target, The Home Depot, Best Buy and Walgreens. UPS is the most widely used delivery company in the world, delivering packages for more than 20,000 companies, including Amazon, Apple and Walmart.

This week, UPS said it is preemptively training non-union employees in case its unionized drivers go on strike to ensure it can continue delivering products and other goods, such as medications.

Higher pay is the main sticking point for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters that represents UPS workers. The Teamsters say both full- and part-time UPS employees need to be compensated in a way that reflects the profits UPS has made since the pandemic inspired a home-delivery bonanza. Last year, UPS brought in $100.3 billion in revenue, according to its web site.

The Teamsters are asking that UPS increase the starting wage rates for part-time workers and reward the entire workforce for continuing to deliver packages despite the challenges of COVID-19.

The last time UPS workers went on strike was in 1997, when operations were shut down for more than two weeks.