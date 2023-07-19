Drive outside any downtown area in upstate New York and you’re bound to see quite a few farm stands. Shoplifting is common at these establishments, but last month, one farm shop in Amsterdam was victim to a major theft, with nearly $700 in meat, milk and other goods taken.

At The Plaid Farm Store, it's echoes from cicadas in the fields that replace the sound of a cash register. Relying on the honor system, the self-serve store runs without the constant presence of owner Erika Gogis, so she can tend to her work on the farm next door.

On two occasions in June, without leaving a penny, someone cleared out Erika's store, stealing nearly $700 of milk, meat and a bunch of the goods Erika sells from small, local companies.

"Watching somebody just load their vehicle up with all of these products that you've worked so hard to get into the store and the beef that you worked so hard to produce, it was just heartbreaking," said Gogis.

According to Forbes, farmers across the country are struggling to keep up with rising inflation and global supply chain issues. They say the same for small businesses, like the ones Gogis stocks in her store.

"I can tell you right now, farming is not easy," said Gogis. "This world is so far removed from farming between five to six generations removed that people don't know what goes on at a farm on a day-to-day basis. It is tough, and there are so many people that are struggling, but agriculture on a general basis is not what it's been. It turns your gut because you worked so hard to put this together for the community and you just get robbed blind."

Gogis' six security cameras captured the thief. Gogis posted the surveillance photos on social media and hundreds of thousands of shares prompted an out-of-state tip, leading police to the suspect who admitted to shoplifting.

"There is just so much community support rallying around this store," said Gogis. "I didn't realize how much it meant to people until something, unfortunately, as tragic as that is, pops up and the community just really supported me."

The New York State Police said shoplifting at farm stands is a very common occurrence, but one that often doesn't get justice. They also said surveillance cameras are not only the best way to catch the suspect, but they often act as a deterrent.

"I'm not here to be like a scary person," said Gogis. "If you need help, I would rather you ask me than just to take it, because at the end of the day, everything in this store has a price on it."