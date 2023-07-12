WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — APB Melrose is a new bar in West Hollywood that serves mocktails alongside regular cocktails, but uniquely, goes completely dry every Sunday.
The bar has also partnered with Niku Nashi — a vegan sushi pop up with permanent residence in APB — to cater to those living a vegan sober lifestyle.
“One of the great things about LA is its versatility and diversity, that there are things that appeal to you,” said David Jarrett, owner of APB Melrose. “There are so many people here that you can always find your community and your niche.”