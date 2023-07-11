More than 100 new jobs will be coming to upstate New York.

Several lawmakers, including U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, announced Tuesday that Menlo Microsystems will be investing $50 million to refrofit a microelectronics plant in the village of Lansing, in Tompkins County.

Meanwhile, the Albany NanoTech Complex will serve as the home of the company's research development hub.

“I applaud Menlo Micro for this major investment that will help drive Tompkins County and America’s economic future in tech manufacturing, and thank Governor Hochul for her partnership to help transform Upstate NY into a global center for innovation, high-tech and advanced manufacturing jobs," Sen. Schumer said in a statement. "The greater Ithaca area is unquestionably leading the charge in research and development and building the future of technology, and Menlo Micro will help further supercharge the region’s leadership, while helping secure America’s critical microelectronics supply chains that power everything from 5G communications to the power grid to aerospace engineering with their switch technology made right here in Tompkins County.”

Empire State Development will provide $6.5 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Tax Credits in exchange for 122 new jobs at their Ithaca facility. As with all Excelsior Jobs projects, Menlo Micro will receive the credits after demonstrating that they have met their job and investment commitments.