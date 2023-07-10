LOS ANGELES — Running a restaurant and wine bar requires some of the same skills as working on a movie set.

There are long hours on your feet mixed with stress, says Wife and the Somm owner Chris Lucchese.

“In the film business, you have to do something quick, and things change all the time. And that’s the same here. Every day is different,” Lucchese said.

For 20 years, Luchesse was a member of The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees union, working as a grip on many movies and TV shows. But in 2016, he switched careers to become a sommelier, opening a wine bar with his wife two years ago. It became a watering hole for creators.

“A lot of our neighbors and people who became regulars all work in the industry. We even worked together on jobs way back,” Lucchese said.

Aware that the strike was looming, he was prepared with a special menu of discounted items for any union members because he knew this would put thousands out of work.

“On a feature film, there may only be two writers and handful of lead actors," said Lucchese. "But then you had hundreds and hundreds of ADs, background actors, IATSE members who keep the ship rolling. I knew everybody is affected by it."

Take Jeff Blasi, for instance. The TV show he was working on as a grip was shut down mid-production because of the strike. His wife, a second assistant camera woman, was out of a job as well. As a member of IATSE, he supports writers fighting for a fare wage, but it does hurt everyone else financially. So he appreciates any businesses' support.

“They are able to go out and get a nice meal at a reasonable price," said Blasi. "Even if it is just a couple glasses of wine and some snacks, helping out by giving a discount, is a great way to bring business in, but help people get back to normalcy."

Another restaurant helping the cause is Swingers, a diner known as a creative’s hangout. Owner Stephanie Wilson says she did notice a dip in business when the strike started, but comedian, game show host and longtime customer Drew Carey changed everything. As he did in 2007, he started an open tab. A WGA member can show their union card, and the meal is on Carey. The total is already at over $10,000, and Wilson could not be more appreciative.

“We are so happy to be a part of this with Drew and grateful to him, too, because he is doing a lot for our business as well. Without this, we would be struggling a lot,” said Wilson.

Back at Wife and the Somm, Lucchese hopes his discounted menu will allow the entertainment industry to connect.

“Offer a safe space for people to come and either talk about the strike, or forget it all together, we won’t even mention it,” he said.