A federal judge has found that Starbucks violated federal law when it closed its College Avenue store in Ithaca that had recently unionzed.

The judge wrote that closing the store and announcing that the closure was permanent "was done in large part to discourage unionization efforts in Ithaca and elsewhere."

Workers at that location went on strike in April 2022, alleging unsafe working conditions, and voted to unionize alongside the two other Starbucks locations in Ithaca. They say they walked out because of a hazardous grease trap that had been a longstanding problem. Starbucks cited that grease trap as a reason for permanently closing the store in June 2022.

The other two Ithaca locations closed in May.