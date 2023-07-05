LOS ANGELES — For decades, Jeff Strauss was in writers' rooms for shows such as “Friends.” Now, he’s the owner and chef at Oy Bar.

“I consider myself a writer,” he said, while whipping up tiramisu filling in the kitchen. “I will be a writer until the day I die.”

But since 2019, he has decided to focus on his other passion: cooking. He opened Jeff’s Table and then Oy Bar in Studio City, but he is still a WGA member. During the current WGA strike, he is even offering discounts and reduced prices for writers.

“Even though I am not writing professionally right now, my career is not over. I can return to write at any point in time. It is also an organization that I believe in. They fight for the creative and financial rights of a group of people that work hard to entertain us every day,” Strauss said.

So, he understands firsthand what the writers are experiencing, but the entertainment industry is not the only one impacted. Restaurants are as well. While Strauss hasn’t seen a drastic decline in customers, he said the conversation is changing.

“They may have less money or more money concerns right now. So, they are going to be more careful with what they spend. We try to be tuned in to and aware of what’s going on with our community of customers,” Strauss said.

Professor of economics at UCLA Lee Ohanian said he expects the strike to last two or three more months. While summer will keep business afloat, he said restaurants are already starting from a difficult position, so he is concerned about what will happen in the fall.

“Now, suddenly you are pulling away people who would be frequenting those restaurants. They’re getting a rug pulled out from under them. Those who are struggling or on the margin, they are going to have a difficult time to weather this. The longer it goes on, the more difficult it is for them,” Ohanian said.

WGA member Joe Russo, who loves dining at local restaurants, has benefited from the discounts. He said he has been cutting back on his spending to sustain this important strike, but understands it affects many industries.

“It means a lot to us writers, when we don’t have a revenue stream, to have these restaurants and business give us these discounts, because we are all making sacrifices and we want to support these places we know and love and it’s a way we can do that,” Russo said.

Back at Oy Bar, Strauss said they are trying to support any way they can, while maintaining their margins.

“We are staying open by providing the food and drink experience a price point that our customers can afford and are prepared to spend right now,” Strauss said.