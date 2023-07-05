SAN PEDRO, Calif. — Over 40 small business owners in the San Pedro and Wilmington area are learning firsthand how e-bikes can help benefit their operations and the environment, which faces some of the highest levels of pollution in the Los Angeles area.

They received loaner e-bikes along with training, some for the first time, and used them to deliver food, merchandise and services as part of a pilot program that launched last year aiming to help owners cut down on gas costs, and solve parking scarcity while reducing their carbon footprint.

Since the program ended, which was run by the Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition, or LACBC, and Los Angeles Walks Safe Street Promotores, business owners continue incorporating e-bikes into their daily operations after purchasing one at a discount.