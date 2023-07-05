The Buffalo-Niagara International Airport has been working through a power outage on Wednesday morning.

The Cheektowaga-area outage happened before 4 a.m. and has left hundreds of passengers waiting for hours as employees worked to enter information and check bags manually. Airport officials confirm multiple flights have been delayed.

Traffic lights around the airport have also been impacted and drivers are reminded to stop at any intersection without a working traffic signal.

Officials say the airport is currently running on backup generator power, but that it was limited.

I’m at @BUFAirport where a power outage has impacted flights. A spokesperson for the NFTA says the outage occurred just before 4am rod day and that they are working to restore power. Lines are quite long right now pic.twitter.com/4L157XF7P8 — Revathi Janaswamy (@revathijanaswam) July 5, 2023

The outage comes at a particularly busy time as many people are traveling for the Independence Day holiday. Passengers are being advised to check the status of their flights before arriving at the airport.

To check the status of a flight, click here.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.