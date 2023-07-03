Families across Maine are pre-ordering lobster to help celebrate the July Fourth holiday, keeping seafood markets busy as vacation season kicks into high gear.

Market owners say the holiday is one of their busiest days of the year.

“The Fourth of July is a major holiday for all retail seafood,” said Janie Cheng, owner of Augusta Seafood. “This place has been here for more than 55 years. The people come back here with grandparents and parents. We do rely on tourists.”

In Scarborough at Pine Tree Seafood and Produce, lobster prices are similar to last year at this time, said owner Jim Hartley. Their 1 ¼-pound hard shell price is $11.99 per pound.

So far, they’ve already got 40 pre-orders from customers who want to celebrate Independence Day with lobster.

“We encourage everyone to order ahead and we can make sure we have enough for everyone,” he said.

And while it’s a busy day, it doesn’t top Christmas Eve, his busiest day of the year.

Up in Bangor, Dorr Lobster Seafood Market has “pages of cooked lobster” orders, but they are well stocked to serve everyone, said employee Karen Phillips.

She described July Fourth as one of their busiest days of the year.

“We have plenty of lobsters,” she said. “We’re in good shape.”

At the markets in Bangor and Augusta, the 1 ¼ pound, hard shell lobsters are $10.99 per pound.

To meet the demand, Off the Boat Lobsters in York has “stocked up on everything,” said employee Tia Spenlinhauer.

“It’s usually a pretty big day,” she said, adding that they are open extended hours tonight to take orders by phone.

At The Lobster Co. in Arundel, an employee who answered the phone was too busy to talk, saying she had a store full of customers.

The high demand should be good news for lobstermen, who have struggled in recent years with federal regulations meant to protect right whales, along with high gas and bait prices.

In mid-June, the industry — which employs more than 5,600 independent lobstermen who harvest more than 100 million pounds a year — won a major victory when an appeals court decision forced the federal government to rework rules meant to protect the whales.

Still, lobstermen at the dock could use a boost in their prices, said Billy Bob Faulkingham, a lobsterman and state lawmaker.

“When you are buying lobsters retail there’s quite a process to get it to you,” he said, noting that dealers and stores need to make their cut. “It’s been handled a few times. Most people when they are buying lobsters are prepared to pay top shelf for it.”