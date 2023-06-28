ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Having a side hustle or a side gig alongside a full-time or part-time job is increasingly common in today's society. Many people turn to these additional ventures to either advance their financial situation or simply make ends meet.

However, for a significant number of individuals, a side hustle is about much more than just money. It offers an opportunity to engage in work that brings fulfillment and enjoyment, providing a sense of purpose and personal satisfaction.

The concept of a side hustle encompasses a wide range of activities, from freelancing and starting an online business to driving for a ride-sharing company. Regardless of the specific endeavor, a side hustle can serve as a creative outlet that brings a sense of fulfillment beyond the traditional work environment. It allows individuals to explore their passions, hobbies and talents, which may not be fully utilized in their primary occupation.

Moreover, side hustles have become a viable avenue for individuals to diversify their earnings and achieve greater financial independence. With the rising cost of living and the need for additional income, many people rely on these supplementary ventures to bolster their financial stability. In a world where job security is increasingly uncertain, having multiple income streams can provide a safety net and a buffer against economic volatility.

"So I kind of had many side hustles because I don't have a regular 9 to 5," said Rashad Smith, a communication and public relations specialist. "And it started about 14 years ago, right after college, where I could not find a job in the communications space in Rochester.

To delve deeper into the significance of side hustles, we can turn to the experience of individuals who have embraced this trend. One such example is accountant Yolanda Smilez of Rochester. She found various avenues to generate income and showcase her skills.

"I do seminars, speaking engagements and hosting and organizing events," said Smilez. "I'm working ... because the economy has increased so much."

Natevya Davis seized the opportunity to offer insurance services to people, recognizing the potential to help others while earning a living.

"I will either go to people's houses and ask them do they need insurance or to lower their insurance because most insurance companies overcharge people," said Davis.

In the context of New York, a state known for its diverse and bustling economy, certain side hustles have proven particularly lucrative. Here are some examples from different cities in the state:

Rochester - Dog Walking and Pet Sitting: With an average hourly rate of $16, this side hustle caters to pet owners who require assistance in caring for their furry companions

Buffalo - House Cleaning: Offering an hourly rate of $18, house cleaning services present an opportunity for individuals to leverage their organizational skills while earning an income

Syracuse - Photography: Those with a passion for capturing special moments can turn their photography skills into a side hustle, earning an average of $29 per hour in Syracuse

Albany - Rideshare Driving: With an average hourly rate of $24, driving for a ridesharing company offers flexibility and the chance to earn additional income in the state capital

These examples highlight the diverse range of side hustles available in New York, each catering to different skill sets and interests.

Recent data suggests that income from full-time jobs is no longer enough to cover the living expenses of more than 57% of New Yorkers.