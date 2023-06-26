U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer was in Madison County on Monday to speak about the ONSHORE Act.

That stands for "Opportunities for Non-developed Sites to Have Opportunities to be Rehabilitated for Economic Development."

"My dream is to make upstate New York the center of high-end manufacturing, particularly chip manufacturing, in the country. We're on the road to doing that but that means we need these sites ready to go," said Schumer.

Federal dollars proposed in the bill would be used to help prepare sites for construction and create workforce development opportunities

That's what the Madison County Board Chairman is hoping for as he reflects on the issues faced at a park in Madison County.

"So it turns not only the 60 acres that's there with the road and everything, but the 165 acres that this was envisioned to be an industrial park," said Becker.

"So when companies are ready to come, and remember, this stuff has to be made in America. We're getting lots of companies, American and otherwise, that have located overseas and want to locate here. There's gonna be a whole rash of companies wanting to come," Schumer said.

The bill includes plans to provide $100 million per year for five years for a Critical Supply Chain Site Development Grant Program.

Areas that could be supported by the bill would be Harbor Lights Business Park in Madison County, White Pine Commerce Park in Onondaga County and Marcy Nanocenter in Oneida County.