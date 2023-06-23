Public Service Commission fines RG&E, NYSEG for customer service issues
The New York Public Service Commission is penalizing the Rochester region's two largest utility providers.
The state says it is docking Rochester Gas and Electric and New York Electric and Gas for "failing to meet reliability and customer service targets."
According to the PSC, "NYSEG and RG&E each failed to meet all four of their respective metric targets." That means the state will cut $5.9 million in customer revenue from RG&E and $8.72 million from NYSEG.
Public Service Commission Chair Rory M. Christian issued this statement:
RG&E and NYSEG issued the following statement in response:
According to a representative for the companies, the revenue adjustments have already been included in their rate case proposal that has been filed with the PSC.
RG&E and NYSEG are subsidiaries of AVANGRID.
The state says it assessed nearly 10 times more penalties to a half-dozen utilities in New York this year compared to the previous year.