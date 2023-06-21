NEWARK, N.Y. — At the peak of their popularity, there were more than 4,000 drive-in movie theaters in the U.S. Just a small percentage are still open, but during the pandemic, many remaining drive-ins saw a jump in business.

A Newark businessman is banking on success with plans to open a brand new drive-in. Hidden behind trees and brush on Route 31 in Newark is a piece of nostalgia from a bygone era.

“Most people don’t even notice it’s here,” said Paul Cole.

Cole has big plans for the piece of property. The one with the silver screen — still standing tall. The place with so many memories.

“'Jaws' was here,” he said. “'E.T.' A lot of a lot of big name movies that came out in the late 70s.”

The Rose City Drive-in opened in 1956. The first showing was a double bill featuring “The Man From Laramie” and “Hot Blood.” That started a three-decade run of Hollywood hits. But that was a long time ago.

“My family used to bring me here as kids,” said Cole. “That’s one of the things you did in the area. You’d come to the drive-in.”

Last fall, Cole bought the old drive-in and got to work, putting up a new concession stand. The big screen is sturdy, he says. It just needs a new coat of paint. The double feature movies will play once again, next year.

“The community is just abuzz,” he said. “I can't get through Wegmans on a Sunday afternoon. That's a bad place to be. Everybody wants to stop and ask me what's going on. When is it gonna open? Can they work there?”

Newark’s drive-in movie theater showed its last film in 1985. The final showing included 'Ghostbusters' and 'Starman' starring Jeff Bridges. Cole says he is confident that people will come back for this piece of nostalgia. There are now fewer than 30 drive-in movie theaters left in New York State.”

“It kind of shut down unceremoniously,” he said, noting that the closing coincided with the rising popularity of home movie viewing on VCRs.

Opening a new business is a challenge. Cole plans to build a stage for concerts and will host car shows, weddings, parties and barbecues. The screen, and what plays on it, will be the big draw, but not the only one.

“There’s people who over and over again tell me they saw 'E.T.' here,” he says. “That was a nostalgic and iconic movie. Remembering where you saw it it was just as important as actually seeing the movie.”

These days, you can watch a movie pretty much anywhere. Cole says he’s offering something much more.

The key is it's the story,” he said. “You know, the movie might be the least important part of the night that you're here. It’s not just building a business. I’m selling a memory.”