Home ownership is the way most people build generational wealth in the U.S. The Biden administration says bias in home valuations limits the ability of Black and other would-be minority home buyers from enjoying the financial returns that come with ownership.

Trussie Taylor starts each home visit the same way: with a clean slate. The licensed real estate appraiser of about 20 years was using pencil and paper before the advancements of technology. Now his tablet and laser ruler come in handy.

While his tools have changed, his ethics have not.

“It doesn’t matter to me whether your house is worth $30,000 or $30 million,” said Taylor. “I try to do the same inspection, and treat everybody the same, and use those methods and techniques that we were taught.”

Taylor, a Black man from East Fishkill, stands out in this field. More than 90% of property appraisers are white, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The field is also largely older and shrinking. The Brookings Institution says homes in Black neighborhoods are valued at 23% less than those in non-Black neighborhoods despite having similar quality and amenities.

Taylor believes this leads to indirect racial bias in the real estate market. One way to address that, he says, is to diversify the home appraisal field with more people of color.

“I have my son, my son is 24 years old, and he’s taking the appraisal test as an assistant and a trainee, I was looking towards him. And I’m also looking to help out anybody else that wants to gain their appraisal license,” said Taylor.

Appraisal discrimination is illegal under federal law, an area Taylor hopes will receive more enforcement.

“There are just bad appraisers out there and certain things,” he said. “With the guidelines and the techniques, if you follow those, the race has no factor. Because if it’s in a certain neighborhood, that’s made up of a certain racial compound, the comparable sales will show what’s reflected.”

The White House is taking steps to counter racial and ethnic bias in home valuations. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is shelling out $54 million to fair housing organizations across the country. The funds will go toward testing for appraisal bias, enforcement efforts including investigations, and educating local communities on the issue.

Homeowner Todd Morris says having an appraiser with a common background is important to him, especially when it comes to getting a fair home valuation.

“I trust somebody like Trussie, because speaking to him, I found out that he’s a homeowner, and I’m sure he’s faced, been through the home inspection process, and the appraisal process,” said Morris. “I might, you know, relate a little bit more, and be able to feel more comfortable with somebody that might have a similar background to myself.”

The Biden administration says it’s taking steps to soften the educational and experience requirements that often make it difficult for underrepresented groups to get their real estate appraiser license. Currently, you need some college experience and to pass a national exam.