DALLAS — Texas-based H-E-B continues to expand its footprint into North Texas. The company announced its plan to open its first two Joe V’s Smart Shop stores earlier this month.

“With the introduction of Joe V’s Smart Shop to Dallas, we are excited to build on our longstanding presence in the area and commitment to serve more customers in this dynamic and growing part of Texas,” said H-E-B Chief Operating Officer Roxanne Orsak in a statement. “As a multi-format retailer, we have developed a variety of brands and formats to best serve our customers across the state.”

According to H-E-B, what makes Joe V’s Smart Shop different from its flagship stores centers around its “innovative price format.”

With a commitment to providing the highest quality fresh products to “smart shoppers,” Joe V’s Smart Shop’s mission aims to offer “price-conscious shopping.” As of now, Joe V’s Smart Shop stores only exist in the Houston area. But, come summer 2024, one location will sit at the corner of W. Wheatland Road and Hwy. 67 at 4101 W. Wheatland Road with the other store at the corner of Buckner Blvd. and Samuell Blvd. at 5204 S. Buckner Blvd. in spring 2025. Both stores will move into communities in need of more local grocery stores.

“With each store we open, our goal is to provide the best shopping experience, offer fresh, top-quality products, and create jobs and career opportunities that help build a stronger community,” Orsak said.

Yesterday I met with the teams of H-E-B and Joe V's Smart Shop to learn about their store model that is coming to... Posted by Dallas City Council District 7 on Wednesday, June 14, 2023

H-E-B launched Joe V’s Smart Shop in 2010, and it’s grown to have over 1,500 employees across nine stores in the Houston area. Each store in Dallas will be about 55,000 square feet and employ about 150 people. Shoppers can expect fresh in-store cut meat, Meal Simple chef-inspired meals, fresh in-store baked breads and pastries, fresh cut fruit, an organic selection, Sushiya sushi made in-house daily and in-store made bakery tortillas.

“Since H-E-B made their announcement, I have heard a lot of opinions that this is a subpar product,” said Dallas City Council member Adam Bazaldua after visiting the Pasadena location. “I can tell you now from experience that is not the case. These stores will be huge improvements for their surrounding areas and this is a great step towards getting more like them in other high need areas of our city, including South Dallas.”

Prior to setting down roots in Dallas, the company set up shop outside of the city in Burleson, Hudson Oaks, Granbury, and Waxahachie. And last year, H-E-B opened stores in Plano and Frisco while announcing plans to build in McKinney, Allen, Alliance and Mansfield — all currently under construction.