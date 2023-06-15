WILMINGTON, N.C. — Now that school is out for the summer, many families are in vacation mode, and at Carolina Beach, a local rental business is gearing up for the busy season.

Pleasure Island Rentals general manager Bryan Sartin says he’ll always have fond memories of his first family vacations.

“I remember always going to Ocean Isle Beach with my family,” Sartin said. “We would do a weekly rental, and it was really neat because it was really when we were all together at one time for a full week and every year, July 4, this was on the calendar.”

Now, years later, he wants to help others make special memories. That’s why he got involved with Pleasure Island Rentals.

“We rent fun, basically,” Sartin said. “Bikes, kayaks, surfboards, and then on the beach we do nice, yellow umbrellas for shade and the purple chairs right here for relaxing. And you don’t even have to worry about it — we put it up for you and take it down for free.”

Now that school is out and summer vacation has started, Sartin is expecting plenty of business.

“Since graduation, school is out, we take off 100%,” Sartin said. “Usually, it’s weekends, and now it’s every day.”

This summer rush is what keeps Pleasure Island Rentals in business year-round. In fact, Sartin says during the off-season, he’s the only one employed and only has to do business as needed.

“The tourist season really is our bread and butter,” Sartin said. “Basically if it wasn’t for the tourists coming here in this season, we wouldn’t have a business. We really do appreciate them.”

It’s that business that keeps Sartin’s dream alive of helping people have the best possible family vacations — just like he had.

“When they come back with a smile on their face or they tell me their kid has rode the bike for the first time without training wheels,” Sartin said, “It makes the long days worth it.”

Pleasure Island Rentals offers military members and teachers 10% off, and delivery to any beach or residence on the island is free.