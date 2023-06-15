LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The downtown LA Live entertainment complex will be renamed Peacock Place next month under an agreement that will also change the name of the Microsoft Theater to Peacock Theater, AEG officials announced Thursday.

The changes are the result of a naming-rights deal between the NBC Universal streaming service and AEG, which owns the 4 million-square-foot entertainment district and theater adjacent to Crypto.com Arena. The name changes will take effect on July 11.

“We are ecstatic for the opportunity to be able to partner with the amazing leadership team at Peacock for this long-term relationship,” Nick Baker, Chief Operating Officer of AEG Global Partnerships, said in a statement. “The content within the Peacock platform is ideal for our audiences and the synergies between both organizations around our variety of events is limitless.”

Neither the exact length of the agreement or the price were released. According to the two parties, the 40,000-square-foot plaza previously known as XBOX Plaza at the complex will be renamed Peacock Place.

Peacock will also have “an enhanced brand presence across LA Live including significant interior and exterior signage at Peacock Theater, fixed signage at Peacock Place, a branded content studio, and customized fan activations and brand integrations throughout select premium locations of the sports and entertainment district,” according to a statement from AEG.

A new LED marquee will also be installed at Figueroa and Olympic boulevards, including a pair of video boards that will highlight events at Peacock Place, while also touting programming on the streaming service.

“Through Peacock Theater and Peacock Place, we’ll have the opportunity to bring all the elements of our brand to life with the millions of fans who visit LA Live each year, while partnering with the incredible team at AEG to further cement Peacock as the ultimate destination for audiences,” Kelly Campbell, president of Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer services for NBC Universal, said in a statement.