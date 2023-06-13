PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Many health professionals emphasize the importance of exercise and stretching, particularly as we age. However, for individuals who struggle with back issues and rely on daily stretching to alleviate pain, finding a convenient and effective solution can be challenging.

Thankfully, there is now a place where you can receive professional stretching services without the need for physical therapists or chiropractors.

What You Need To Know Stretch Lab provides a membership-based facility where individuals with back issues or other physical medical conditions can receive professional stretching services



Stretch Lab employs the Muscle Activation Techniques system, which includes an initial assessment of the client's range of motion through overhead squats. This assessment is repeated monthly to track progress



In addition to the physical advantages, StretchLab offers emotional and mental release. Stress and tension often accumulate in the upper back and neck, and the comforting touch of a professional at StretchLab provides a safe space for relaxation.

Laura Nardozzi, the owner of StretchLab explained that sessions are either 50 or 25 minutes long, with the longer duration providing a more comprehensive full-body stretch.

When discussing the benefits of StretchLab for individuals with physical medical issues, Nardozzi stressed the importance of obtaining clearance from a doctor beforehand. She explained that regular stretching at the facility can help release tension, improve mobility and enhance overall flexibility. By focusing on specific areas of the body, individuals can relax and let the professionals at StretchLab work on targeted pain relief and rehabilitation while maintaining the rest of their body's well-being.

StretchLab employs a unique system called the Muscle Activation Techniques system. During the initial session, clients perform overhead squats to assess their current range of motion. This assessment is repeated monthly to track progress. StretchLab professionals guide clients through stretches that are challenging to achieve alone, taking their range of motion and flexibility to new levels.

In addition to the physical benefits, StretchLab provides an environment that promotes emotional and mental release. Nardozzi highlighted that people often underestimate the amount of stress and tension carried in their muscles, particularly in the upper back and neck. The comforting touch of a professional, along with the knowledge that it is a safe space, allows clients to relax fully and let go of any worries or concerns.

StretchLab operates on a membership basis, offering clients continued support beyond their sessions. Upon completion, clients receive personalized stretching homework to help them maintain and further their progress.

It's important to note that while StretchLab employs licensed professionals, their services are not intended as a replacement for medical advice or treatment but rather as a complementary addition to an existing regimen.