TEXAS — Traveling on Texas’ highways will get a little pricier next month for those driving without a TollTag. The North Texas Tollway Authority announced a price hike beginning July 1 for drivers.

“Increasing the ZipCash toll rate helps offset the rising cost to collect tolls, and the risk associated with the uncertainty of receiving payment from ZipCash users who choose not to have a TollTag,” NTTA said in a statement. “It also helps provide fairness among drivers who use NTTA toll roads.”

The NTTA implements a “regular, biennial toll rate schedule” where rates adjust. Next month, it will go from 20 to 21 cents per mile, and ZipCash pay-by-mail rates will be double the TollTag rate.

The North Texas Tollway Authorities extends to Dallas. Denton, Collin, Tarrant, Ellis and Johnson counties, operating the Sam Rayburn Tollway, Addison Airport, Lewisville Lake Toll Bridge, Dallas North Tollway, President George Bush Turnpike, Mountain Creek Lake Bridge, 360 Tollway and Chisholm Trail Parkway.

Funds from the tollway fund construction projects, repay debt and operate as well to maintain roadways via issuance of turnpike revenue bonds as its projects do not receive direct tax funding and are not part of the state highway system.

“The best option for every driver is to open a TollTag account to receive the lowest rate on toll roads,” said NTTA Board Chairman Marcus Knight. “This increase in toll rates will help NTTA repay $9.5 billion borrowed to construct our system of safe, clean and convenient toll roads. The rate increase also helps fund our capital plan, including the current expansion of the Dallas North Tollway.”

For those looking to cut costs, officials suggest getting a TollTag account to pay half of what a toll bill would be. Compared to the TollTag rate, ZipCash cost customers 50% more, officials said. NTTA will launch a pilot program on July 1 for a $10 prepaid TollTag account for drivers who don’t frequent the toll roads.

