Scott Gilbert, the co-owner of Tug Hill Artisan Roasters, knows coffee.

“At the farm level, there's an awful lot that goes into it, whether that's growing it in a specific microclimate and the processing and whether they're adding yeast to it, whether it's naturally processed, how it's being dried, all those different things work their way into a cup of coffee,” Gilbert said.

“Well, basically, it's all chemistry, but we're just taking raw coffee that's been dried to about 11% humidity. And then we are roasting it.”

Tug Hill Artisan is his expertise.

“This one is called your rate of rise, ROR. And then this one right here is the temperature of the beans,” Gilbert said pointing to his laptop, connected to his roaster.

And over the years, Scott and wife Vanessa’s Tug Hill Artisan Roasts have been helping folks across the North Country get that little extra boost in the morning.

“It was cool to, like, just walk into a small business like this, learn about coffee and enjoy really good coffee right away,” Tug Hill employee Noah Cross added.

In fact, Tug Hill got so popular it outgrew its home in Castorland. After a long search, it would find its perfect home on State Street in Lowville.

“I mean, jails are sad places, to be perfectly honest, but there is a lot of history in this building and it's really kind of exciting,” Gilbert said.

Tug Hill's new home is the former Lewis County jail. The downstairs area, the old offices and sheriff's quarters, houses the roasting area, a bakery and a small café. The upstairs space will be both commercial space, an office and a couple of small apartments.

“The cells, bars in the ceiling and the metal walls, and it's like, ‘Oh, this is … cool. This is different,’ ” Gilbert added.

Gilbert says he and Vanessa would not have been able to do it without a $180,000 grant through the state’s Home and Community Renewal Downtown Stabilization Project.

He says he plans on keeping many of the aspects that made the building a jail. But of course, it will be a unique hybrid.

“I don't think anybody wants to really live in a cold, damp cell. Right?” he said. “We have those things that are still present, but we're making it a very comfortable place.”

While construction is still ongoing, folks have been able to come in, grab a cup of coffee and look around.

Scott says he isn’t completely sure how long it will take to complete the renovation but said they could be looking at anywhere from six months to a year, depending on good behavior — er, good construction work, that is.