LOS ANGELES — Restaurants were one of the industries struck the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020, with thousands across the country forced to close their doors.

Even today — years later — many are still struggling to push through, but some have found creative ways to persist and, beyond that, to expand.

One of those is Hot Motha Clucker in Studio City, a family-owned business that has gone through a pretty unique journey, from humble beginnings at a car wash parking lot to two brick-and-mortar locations in the Valley.