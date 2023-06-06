EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Summer is upon us, despite the June gloom. And this month, in particular, West Hollywood has much to offer.

In addition to the ongoing Pride Month events across the city, celebrated chef Wolfgang Puck has a new bar opening, courtesy of his Merois restaurant and the Pendry West Hollywood hotel. Bar Merois will be open for business on Friday.

With extended night hours on Fridays and Saturdays, the new establishment will stay open until 1 a.m. on the patio of Merois and at the pool of the Pendry.

Guests will be able to enjoy rotating weekly DJs and views of Los Angeles, plus a revised cocktail menu, including some of Merois' popular drinks. Highlights include:

Pineapple-Aperol Tequila Sunrise

Samurai Sword

Large format Mai Tai

Puck recently shared with Spectrum News what he's particularly thrilled about with the new bar.

"I’m excited to bring our new cocktail and late night bites menu as we keep Merois open late this summer in LA," he said. "We wanted to try something different at Merois, being in the heart of West Hollywood and Sunset Boulevard. We wanted to continue the experience for guests late into the night."

Puck's bar-bite highlights include Karaage chicken and lobster spring rolls.

Bar Merois will also have table service available for guests wanting a fun night out with friends. Reservations can be made by calling 323-918-3410. For updates and more information, visit the website and follow Merois on Instagram.