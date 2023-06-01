A new area company is bringing prints of consumer photos right to their doors while working to help businesses with marketing.

All you have to do is download the Frintz app, enter Rochester's access code, which is "ROC VIP," and your zip code, and upload the photos you want to be delivered.

The pictures arrive with advertisements and coupons from local businesses in the area that can be torn off. The service is free.

Frintz's CEO says it will help local businesses get the word out without having to worry about making their own marketing campaign.

"For us, 100% open rate, I can hand deliver that local message to the local consumer for a fraction of the cost plus its also in their hands so they see it and it also stays on their counter for weeks ahead of time so it never goes away," said Frintz CEO Bill Testa.

The company officially launched in Rochester on Tuesday.