According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, restaurant prices increased by 8.2% over the past year. Inflation continues to impact restaurants and could be a deciding factor when it comes to eating out or having a night in.

Linda Herrera, the co-owner of Puerto Rican restaurant Capicu in Middletown, says she’s seen ups and downs over the last three years when it came to her business and livelihood, first with COVID-19 and now the rise of inflation.

“I’d say alcohol definitely has gone up,” Herrera said. “It would vary, because most brands are different in price point. But I would say on average between like 90 cents up to like $4, you know — our Patron bottles, at some point, I remember we were getting for like $33 and now they're like $37.”

Herrera says her restaurant welcomes more bar traffic on the weekends, and that’s when she sees more foot traffic.

“Alcohol is definitely something that obviously keeps us open. And I feel like most of our customers notice the inflation in alcohol; you know, we had to slightly [alter] prices in our cocktails, and immediately we saw reaction,” said Herrera.

One thing Herrera and her business partner take pride in is not changing the food prices on their menu despite the cost of food and supplies going up.

“When we got back from COVID, we decided that we didn't want to raise our prices just because, you know, everybody seemed to have a hard time during COVID, and we want to do this for our community and our customers and just sort of keep our prices and see where it takes us,” said Herrera.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of beef is up 3.6% over last year. Boneless chicken breast prices increased by nearly a dollar and dairy products increased by more than a quarter. But keeping those same prices could be a challenge.

According to federal data, the price of a meal at a restaurant continued to increase at a rate faster than overall inflation in January.

Herrera says she’s seen a drastic difference in her meat and produce products. She says portion control and consistency are what help her business thrive.

“We are always encouraging our prep to use a scale to make sure that every piece is consistently cut the same,” said Herrera.