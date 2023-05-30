Northern Light Health has named Gregory T. LaFrancois to become the next president of the company’s Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

LaFrancois currently serves as senior vice president at Northern Light Health and president of Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle. In his new position, LaFrancois will remain vice president of the company, while Dr. Jay Reynolds, senior physician executive at AR Gould Hospital, will assume interim leadership there.

“Greg’s understanding of Maine’s healthcare environment, coupled with his passion for engagement with staff, are exciting additions to the EMMC leadership team,” said Tim Dentry, Northern Light’s President and CEO. “He is a patient-focused leader who fosters cultures of learning and growth.”

LaFrancois has served for more than 25 years in medical leadership roles. His career includes service at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, United States Health System in Seoul, Korea, Walter Reed Health Care Washington, D.C. and the Office of the Army Surgeon General in Virginia.

LaFrancois joined Northern Light Health in 2016.

“I deeply value the skills and knowledge staff bring to work each day and pledge to continue to be a highly visible and accessible leader,” LaFrancois said. “I look forward to getting to know everyone on the EMMC team — together we will do great things.”