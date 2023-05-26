ANAHEIM, Calif. — Fans of Pixar, the animation studio that took computer-generated animation and heartfelt emotional storylines to a new level at Disney, will get their fill at the new Pixar Place Hotel, the first and only Pixar-themed hotel in the U.S.

What You Need To Know Disney shared more information, details and an estimated opening date for the new Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort



Disney began renovating the Paradise Pier Hotel into a Pixar-themed hotel last year



The Pixar Place Hotel is the first and only Pixar-themed hotel in the U.S.



Disney officials said the newly renovated hotel will open in winter

Disneyland Resort officials on Thursday shared more information, details and estimated opening date for their transformation of the former beach-amusement-themed Paradise Pier Hotel into Pixar Place.

The company began the renovations last year and announced the new look should be ready sometime this winter.

“You may have already noticed the hotel’s exterior has a bright new look,” said Valerie Lee, a public relations manager at Disneyland Resort for the company’s official Disney Parks Blog. “While Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel continues to welcome guests during this transition, we want to share a colorful glimpse of what Pixar Place Hotel will look like in the future once the transformation is finished this winter.”

When visitors walk inside the newly transformed Pixar Place Hotel, Disney officials said they’ll see Luxo Jr., the famous bouncing Pixar Lamp, balancing atop a red and yellow star ball.

As visitors walk through the lobby, paintings, sculptures and images of characters from Pixar movies will be displayed.

Joy from “Inside Out,” Lightning McQueen from “Cars,” and the superhero family from “The Incredibles” could be part of the decor, the Disney renderings of the place show.

Outside, the hotel will have a family play court with interactive games featuring popular Pixar shorts such as “La Luna,” “Bao” and others.

There’s a new “Finding Nemo” inspired water play area. Children can say, “Surf’s up,” to Crush the surfing turtle as they go down a 186-foot-long waterslide.

There’s a splash pad where they’ll see Hank, the neurotic octopus from “Finding Dory.”

Guests can chill and hang out, grab drinks under blue and red umbrellas inspired by “The Blue Umbrella” Pixar short.

And at night, hotel guests and families could sit around a Pixar-themed firepit along the pool deck while watching Disneyland’s nightly fireworks.

Disney officials said there’ll also be plenty of food and drink. A new restaurant, Great Maple, will anchor the Pixar Place Hotel, as well as a grab ‘n’ go coffee shop and café near the lobby.

The Paradise Pier Hotel is one of Disney’s three hotels inside the Disneyland Resort and the only three-star property. The other two are the Disneyland Hotel and Disney Grand Californian Hotel and Spa, which are four diamond resorts.