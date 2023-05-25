NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Business owners in North Wilkesboro say they saw a major increase in sales during the NASCAR All-Star race.

What You Need To Know

Bars in the area also got more business from launching their downtown social district last Thursday

Most fans and campers returned home Sunday night and Monday, but not before visiting local shops and restaurants.

One local pub owner says he hasn’t seen that many patrons downtown since before the pandemic.

“North Wilkesboro and Wilkesboro were extremely busy because the parade went through both towns, and I know for us, it was probably the busiest day since COVID started,” said The Dispensary Restaurant & Pub owner Gwyn Kilby.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, North Wilkesboro has a population of about 4,200, but throughout the last week, Kilby estimates at least 100,000 traveled through the city for the races.

He says while many different shops got a boost in customers, bars in the area also got more business from launching their downtown social district last Thursday.

The city set aside designated areas where customers can buy alcoholic drinks and take them into local shops or enjoy them while walking downtown.

“It's been a nice boost for the economy. It's good to see everybody doing better. I'm curious to see where we end up and if this surge of business will continue,” he said.

Downtown social districts have also been opened in Greensboro, Raleigh and Durham.