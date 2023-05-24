Employees for the city of Rochester will be getting a bonus for staying on the job.

Mayor Malik Evans announced that most full and part-time city employees will receive the one-time retention payments. He says the payments are needed to keep good people in a competitive job market.

“One of my administration’s core values is care and concern for public employees,” said Evans. “This payment is a recognition that rewards city employees for their efficiency, dedication and commitment to providing the essential programs, services and events that make Rochester a great place to live, work and play.”

“This is a meaningful and tangible way that we can make working for the city of Rochester an even more attractive proposition in an increasingly competitive job market,” Evans added.

Close to 1,500 full-timers will receive a $2,000 bonus. Six hundred part-time city staffers will receive a $1,000 payment in their June paychecks.

The mayor’s senior management team, elected officials, interns and temporary and seasonal employees are not eligible for the payment. The mayor's office says sworn employees in the police and fire departments have already negotiated retention payments.

According to the mayor, the $4 million effort will be paid for from a city budget surplus.