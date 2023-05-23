One of Chautauqua County's top employers has reached another milestone. The Cummins Jamestown Engine Plant celebrated the production of its 2.5 millionth engine.

Hundreds of employees joined corporate leaders to mark the occasion.

More than half of all medium and heavy-duty trucks on the road in the U.S. are powered by Cummins. The celebration is part of a $452 million investment into the facility which covers nearly 1 million square feet.

"[It] drives the economy of the United States and also takes care of lots of things," said Srikanth Padmanabhan, president and VP. "Bringing your goods, making sure that there are fire trucks, making sure there are school buses."

Cummins says it is committed to creating the industry's first engines using natural gas and hydrogen as part of the company's Destination Zero strategy to reduce carbon emissions.