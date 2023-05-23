General Electric has announced plans for a $50 million investment into its Schenectady facility, creating approximately 200 jobs.

In a press release Tuesday, GE Vernova said the investment will "establish a new manufacturing assembly line for its onshore wind business. The site will assemble three key components for GE Vernova’s 6.1 MW turbine." The company said the assembly line is expected to be complete by the summer, with turbine components produced in the fall.

GE also said the state agreed to an investment of up to $2.5 million through the Excelsior Jobs Program.

"This state, and the Capital Region, are an important part of GE’s history and this investment will strengthen Schenectady’s role in driving the energy transition in the future," said GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik in a statement.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a statement that the "good-paying jobs" will include "skilled union operators and manufacturing engineers," and cited investments in the wind industry in the Inflation Reduction Act, as GE did, as "the catalyst" for the investment.

“I am proud that the Inflation Reduction Act, which I led to passage as Majority Leader, has been the wind in the sails that carried this project to the Capital Region," Schumer said in the statement. "This major $50 million investment is more than just boosting our clean energy industry, it is bringing critical manufacturing back to America, all while helping the Capital Region reach new heights.”