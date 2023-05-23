Mayor Eric Adams sat down with local businesses Tuesday afternoon to discuss the challenges they’re facing and how the city is helping entrepreneurs to overcome them.

“There’s all these great programs subsides, business registrations. One of the things that is really important is just removing all the red tape,” said President of Shopify Harley Finkelstein.

Harlem Chocolate Factory, co-owners, Jessica Spaulding and Asha Dixon say a large hurdle for businesses is raising capitol.

“There’s not a single business out there that doesn’t struggle with raising [the] capitol, right? Especially with non-traditional founders — women, minorities. There’s a difficulty,” Spaulding said.

“Non-traditional founders struggle with capitol and getting capitol into their business, so we absolutely need non-traditional pathways to raising capitol,” Spaulding said.

To cut red tape for businesses, Mayor Adams said he has two points of focus: “Number one: give access to [the] capitol. Number two: stop taking money out of the pockets of small businesses where you don’t have to,” Adams said.

Adams said his administration is giving people more chances to avoid fines from clerical violations.

The mayor also mentioned the launch of the Opportunity Fund which he said received overwhelming interest.