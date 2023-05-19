LOS ANGELES — This year, the Cooperative Economic Empowerment Movement will return to the Los Angeles County Fair for its 4th annual Black Excellence Weekend from Saturday to Sunday. They will have gospel performances and much more.
Black-owned food vendors will also showcase at the fair thanks to CEEM, an organization that connects Black-owned businesses for a collaborative effort to provide investment, resources and opportunities for everyone within its network.
Tickets for the LA County Fair will be 50% off for Black Excellence Weekend. Visit the fair’s website and use code CEEM 202.