MEQUON, Wis. — A New Mexican restaurant is coming to Mequon where Sobelman's Pub & Grill used to operate.
Wisconsin restaurant owner Sergio Zambrano just recently bought the building from Dave and Melanie Sobelman.
Zambrano operates six Mexican restaurants in Wisconsin and is working on three more in the state, including his new location in Mequon.
Dave and Melanie Sobelman closed their Sobelman's Mequon restaurant in April 2022. The building has been vacant since the closure.
This sale comes on the heels of the Sobelman's announcing the closure of their Marquette University locaiton.
The Sobelman's Pub & Grill locations on St. Paul in Milwaukee and in Waukesha will stay open.